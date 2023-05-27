Azad congratulates government for new Parliament, slams Opposition over boycott

Speaking to ANI, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I would have surely attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building if I was in Delhi. I completely welcome this decision. The Opposition should have congratulated the government instead of boycotting the inauguration. What they were not able to do, this government has done. I am strictly against the opposition boycotting this". Calling the decision a "much needed" one, he said that even he had wanted a new Parliament building during his tenure as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

"23 years ago, we saw this dream. I was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister then. I had discussed this with Shivraj Patil and also former PM Narsimha Rao. We had even designed a map, but the work couldn't be done. So, if the new Parliament building has been constructed now, that too such a large one, it is very good," he said.