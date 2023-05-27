Azad congratulates government for new Parliament, slams Opposition over boycott

Rajouri, May 27: Slamming the Opposition for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday congratulated the government for the construction being done in record time.
Speaking to ANI, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I would have surely attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building if I was in Delhi. I completely welcome this decision. The Opposition should have congratulated the government instead of boycotting the inauguration. What they were not able to do, this government has done. I am strictly against the opposition boycotting this". Calling the decision a "much needed" one, he said that even he had wanted a new Parliament building during his tenure as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.
"23 years ago, we saw this dream. I was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister then. I had discussed this with Shivraj Patil and also former PM Narsimha Rao. We had even designed a map, but the work couldn't be done. So, if the new Parliament building has been constructed now, that too such a large one, it is very good," he said.
Azad added, "This decision was much needed as the number of MPs is going to almost double and the old Parliament is not sufficient for that. I also congratulate the government for completing the construction in record time. Usually, Parliaments are not constructed so fast".
The former Congress leader said that it doesn't matter who inaugurates the Parliament and the Opposition should raise issues resonating with the public.
"It doesn't matter whether the Prime Minister inaugurates or the President. Moreover, BJP supported the candidature of Droupadi Murmu as the President. If the Opposition had so much respect for her, why did they put a candidate against her," Azad said.
He added, "The Opposition is raising irrelevant issues. There are many genuine issues, but the Opposition is not focussing on those. Instead, the Opposition should raise such issues which actually affect the people. It doesn't matter to the public who inaugurates the Parliament".
PM Narendra Modi will dedicate the new parliament building to the nation tomorrow, May 28. Along with the PM, the inauguration will be led by Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.