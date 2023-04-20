Azad grieved over death of soldiers in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar, Apr 20: Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the Army personnel who lost their lives in Poonch district of J&K.
"I am deeply pained to learn about the loss of lives of our brave Army personnel in a tragic road accident in Poonch. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. I pray for early recovery of the injured," Azad said, in a statement.
Army has confirmed the death of five soldiers in the incident, the cause of which was not immediately revealed officially.
An army spokesman while giving details of the incident said that at about 3 pm today, a vehicle of Indian Army caught fire while it was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch.
“In this tragic incident, five Soldiers of Indian Army have lost their life,” he said.