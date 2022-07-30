Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra starts in Poonch Mandi temple

Poonch Mandi: The annual pilgrimage of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath started in Poonch district after first batch of yatris moved from Poonch base camp to temple in Mandi where civil society of the area warmly welcomed the yatris.

The first batch had reach Poonch Mandi on Friday evening and had stay in base camp after which yatris moved towards temple in Mandi amid tight security arrangements where devotees performed darshan of temple.