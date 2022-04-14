Baisakhi observed with fervour in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Apr 14: The festival of Baisakhi was on Thursday celebrated with traditional fervour in Rajouri and Poonch areas with special programmes were organised at different locations especially in Gurudwaras.
Baisakhi is a festival to mark the first day of the month of Vaisakh and celebration of spring harvest primarily in Northern India during which local events especially by children are also organised.
On Thursday, the festival was celebrated with traditional and cultural zeal in Rajouri and Poonch.
At almost all the Gurdwaras, special events were organised to celebrate the festival with Gurudwara committees also organising special Langars for common masses.
Different trade bodies in both the districts also organised events in their respective areas to celebrate the festival.