Bakerwal families of Kaku Gala area of Rajouri remain devoid of basic facilities

The members of these nomad families have further demanded the opening of a seasonal mobile school in the remote area. In their statement, these Bakerwals said that Kaku Gala is one of the remote localities in the area and many of their families live adjacent to dense forest cover and spend their life in absence of basic amenities.

“ Our first demand is for the opening of a mobile seasonal school in the village so that our children can have a good study atmosphere,” said villagers from the Bakerwal community.