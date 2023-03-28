Bakerwal families of Kaku Gala area of Rajouri remain devoid of basic facilities

Rajouri, Mar 28: Many Bakerwal families living in Kaku Gala village area in the Treru Upper area of Moughla block in the Rajouri district are living without basic amenities and have appealed to the Government to intervene for redressal of their grievances.
The members of these nomad families have further demanded the opening of a seasonal mobile school in the remote area. In their statement, these Bakerwals said that Kaku Gala is one of the remote localities in the area and many of their families live adjacent to dense forest cover and spend their life in absence of basic amenities.
“ Our first demand is for the opening of a mobile seasonal school in the village so that our children can have a good study atmosphere,” said villagers from the Bakerwal community.
“ There is no healthcare facility for us while there is no facility from the animal husbandry department also even as our families depend on domestic animals,” these villagers further said.
These Bakerwals, who migrate twice in a year, also demanded that a special plan be sanctioned for their area to provide basic amenities for nomad families.
Further terming the unavailability of basic life documents as the biggest challenge, Bakerwals including Mohammad Zaman and others said that many of their families are settled on forest land and have legal rights of possession but they don’t have necessary documentation of the same due to which many families are unable to process applications for domicile certificates.
“ We have been living in the area for 75 years but still live in the absence of basic amenities and even documentation which is a big hardship and we request the Government to take steps for the redressal of our grievances,” these Bakerwals further said.