Balidan Stambh inaugurated in Rajouri to honour martyrs

The monument stands as a symbol of the undying spirit and valour of the brave hearts who laid down their lives to defend the honour and dignity of the land.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries and representatives of the local community, including President MC Rajouri, Mohammad Arif, Ex-MLC Vibodh Gupta, Former Municipal Council President Rajnder Gupta, Senior Councillor, Pushpinder Gupta, Councillor, Mamta Dutt, Councillor Yogesh Sharma, Councillor, Kuldeep Raj, Balidan Stambh Committee President, Ashok Gupta, political leader, Dinesh Sharma, besides prominent persons, Nishi Kant Saraf, Hardev Verma, Sarpanch Yogesh Sharma, Sardar Narman Singh, Naseer Ahmed. Members of martyrs’ families and social workers further added to the solemnity of the occasion.