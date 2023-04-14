Balidan Stambh inaugurated in Rajouri to honour martyrs

Rajouri, Apr 14: In a moving ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal today inaugurated the Balidan Stambh dedicated to the memory of all those who made the supreme sacrifice for the liberation of Rajouri.
The monument stands as a symbol of the undying spirit and valour of the brave hearts who laid down their lives to defend the honour and dignity of the land.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries and representatives of the local community, including President MC Rajouri, Mohammad Arif, Ex-MLC Vibodh Gupta, Former Municipal Council President Rajnder Gupta, Senior Councillor, Pushpinder Gupta, Councillor, Mamta Dutt, Councillor Yogesh Sharma, Councillor, Kuldeep Raj, Balidan Stambh Committee President, Ashok Gupta, political leader, Dinesh Sharma, besides prominent persons, Nishi Kant Saraf, Hardev Verma, Sarpanch Yogesh Sharma, Sardar Narman Singh, Naseer Ahmed. Members of martyrs’ families and social workers further added to the solemnity of the occasion.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner praised the sacrifices of the brave hearts who gave their lives for the liberation of Rajouri. He emphasized that the Balidan Stambh would not only serve as a symbol of their bravery but also as a reminder of the importance of valuing and protecting the freedom of the people.
He further added that the monument would inspire people to emulate the courage and selflessness of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the greater good. He also urged everyone to work towards “building a stronger, more united Rajouri that upholds the values of peace, harmony and inclusiveness.”
President MC Rajouri, Mohammad Arif, emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by the brave hearts who fought for the liberation of Rajouri. He said that the monument would inspire future generations to uphold the values of freedom, democracy, and human dignity.
He also stressed the need to preserve the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the cause of Rajouri’s liberation. He further stated that this monument is open to all and “ anyone who wishes to pay respects to our heroes is welcome.” He said that MC Rajouri is committed to the welfare of the citizens.
Municipal Councillor Pushpinder Gupta said that the establishment of this Balidaan Stambh is a tribute to all the martyrs of Rajouri who will always be remembered.
He said that the proposal for the establishment of this Balidaan Stambh was mooted some time back and the project was approved and a monument in memory of martyrs is now established.