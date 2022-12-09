Balloon-type aerial object of Pak Airlines creates panic in Rajouri

Officials said that in the late evening hours on Thursday, villagers of Chingus near Line of Control spotted an aerial object flying in the air after which the information was shared with police and a police team from Chingus Chatyar police post launched an operation and the entire area was cordoned. Later, searches were conducted and the object was found on a tree in the forest area.

The object, which is presently in possession of the police, comprises multiple balloons which even include a balloon-type structure of Pakistan International Airlines. " We have seized the material and further examination is going on," police officials said.