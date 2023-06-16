Batch of Hajj pilgrims flagged off in Rajouri

The Deputy Commissioner, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria and Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Imran Rashid Kataria and several prominent community and religious leaders conveyed their best wishes and blessings to the pilgrims. A total of 534 individuals of Rajouri district are set to embark on the pilgrimage to Mecca this year.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the privilege and honor bestowed upon the selected individuals, who were about to embark on a life-changing journey. He spoke about the great spiritual and cultural significance of the Haj pilgrimage, emphasizing the unity and harmony that it fosters among people of different backgrounds and nationalities.