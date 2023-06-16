Batch of Hajj pilgrims flagged off in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 16: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today bid farewell to a group of 161 Haj pilgrims who embarked on their spiritual journey to the holy city of Mecca. The pilgrims gathered at Eidgah Masjid Rajouri where emotions were high as family members, friends, and well-wishers gathered to see off the pilgrims.
The Deputy Commissioner, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria and Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Imran Rashid Kataria and several prominent community and religious leaders conveyed their best wishes and blessings to the pilgrims. A total of 534 individuals of Rajouri district are set to embark on the pilgrimage to Mecca this year.
The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the privilege and honor bestowed upon the selected individuals, who were about to embark on a life-changing journey. He spoke about the great spiritual and cultural significance of the Haj pilgrimage, emphasizing the unity and harmony that it fosters among people of different backgrounds and nationalities.
Special arrangements were made by the local administration to ensure a smooth departure for the pilgrims. Medical teams were also present to attend to any health emergency before the departure of the pilgrims. The Deputy Commissioner, along with the accompanying delegation, interacted with the pilgrim, offering words of encouragement and prayers for a safe and successful journey.