BGSB University | Movement of vehicles on road remain suspended

Rajouri, Aug 28: Movement of vehicles on Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (BGSB) University road in Rajouri remain suspended for several hours on Monday morning due to severe slippery conditions on road near Dhani Dhar Filteration plant.
This road starting from ALG south end in Rajouri town connects BGSB University with Rajouri town and also acts as the main road link with over half a dozen densely populated villages of this area.
The work of road from Rajouri town to BGSB University is going on with most of the stretch has been blacktopped while work for construction of cemented pavement is going on at remaining patch.
In the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, officials said, heavy rainfall took place in the area due to which a large quantity of rainwater accumulated at the stretch where cemented pavement is being constructed and this resulted severe slippery conditions.
They said that movement of vehicles for suspended on the road due to it and people have to reach BGSB University by moving over Kappa Kha - Dhanore link road which however is also not complete and many vehicles got stranded at this link road also.