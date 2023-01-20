BGSBU alumni shine in JKAS examination

Those who qualified included Binatul Showket , an alumnus of the Department of Economics, Adnan Chowdhary, Atif Zahoor and Ghulam, Alumni of the School of Engineering and Technology and Mahvish Mirza an alumnus of the Department of Computer sciences.

Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah, Prof. Akbar while congratulating the selected candidates said , " BGSBU family is elated at their tremendous achievements and wishes them the very best in their professional careers ahead".