BGSBU alumni shine in JKAS examination

Rajouri, Jan 20: Five alumni of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University have qualified for the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services Examination, the result of which was declared today.
Those who qualified included Binatul Showket , an alumnus of the Department of Economics, Adnan Chowdhary, Atif Zahoor and Ghulam, Alumni of the School of Engineering and Technology and Mahvish Mirza an alumnus of the Department of Computer sciences.
Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah, Prof. Akbar while congratulating the selected candidates said , " BGSBU family is elated at their tremendous achievements and wishes them the very best in their professional careers ahead".
Prof. Akbar said that the alumni of BGSBU have proved their metal in various fields of life and have been achieving success in various prestigious UT and level examinations.
He said that the university is committed to the holistic development of the students to make them assets for society and the nation. He further congratulated the parents and teachers of the selected candidates.