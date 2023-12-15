BGSBU celebrates 20th Foundation Day

Rajouri, Dec 15: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University of Rajouri on Friday celebrated its 20th Foundation Day with great fervour and joy inside the university campus.

It is the lone University level higher institute of Pir Panjal region that was established in early 2000 at Dhanore village of Rajouri.

In 20th foundation day event, Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Srinagar, Prof Qayoom Hussain was the chief guest whereas BGSB University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Akbar Masood presided over the function held in the university auditorium.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Akbar Masood congratulated the BGSBU fraternity on the 20th foundation day of the university and said that BGSB University, over the years, has emerged as popular academic destination for the students of J&K and created its own distinctive niche for academic pursuits in this hinterland. After achieving many milestones in recent years, it now looks forward to sustained future development to occupy the coveted position amongst the national Institutions in general and those of J&K Institutions in particular.

Prof Akbar said In the last two years, many academic and administrative reforms have been initiated to develop BGSB University as a centre of excellence in teaching and research.

He congratulated the students for presenting a mesmerizing cultural programme on the occassion.

Vice Chancellor Cluster University of Srinagar congratulated the students, faculty and staff of the University for celebrating the 20th Foundation Day. He said that in the shortest span of time, BGSB University has made its mark in the national and international circles of academic excellence.

He also lauded the students for their colourful performances and said that the cultural program reflected the rich cultural diversity of the University.

On the occasion the Vice Chancellor felicitated some prominent alumni who have made a significant mark in the career and are serving various Government and private institutions.

Faculty members and staff of the university holding additional charges and significantly contributing the corporate life of the University were also felicitated on the occasion.

A cultural programme was presented by the students of various departments of the University showcasing the different cultures of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.