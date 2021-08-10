BGSBU declares merit list of non-entrance test based academic programmes

Srinagar Aug 10: The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri Monday declared the merit list of non-entrance test based academic programmes for academic session 2021.
In an official statement sent to Greater Kashmir, a varsity spokesman informed all those applicants who have applied for admission to various PG, UG and Diploma Programmes for the session 2021, that the merit list of the programmes falling in the non-entrance test category has been declared and is available on University website www.bgsbu.ac.in.
The concerned aspirants have been asked to visit the university website to check the merit list.