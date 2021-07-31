BGSBU extends last date for submission of admission forms till August 7

“The Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, has approved the extension in last date of the submission of online application forms for admission to various Postgraduate / Undergraduate / B.Tech. / Lateral Entry to B.Tech. / Diploma Engineering / Lateral Entry to Diploma Engineering and other Diploma Programmes up to August 07, 2021,” a university notification reads. For online submission of forms aspirants may log on: http://admissions.bgsbu.ac.in or visit: www.bgsbu.ac.in