BGSBU extends last date of online application for various programmes up to July 31

Srinagar July 16: Administration at the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri Friday extended the last date for the submission of online application forms for admission to various programmes up to July 31 to facilitate aspirants whose results of the qualifying examination had been delayed.

A communique issued by the varsity spokesperson said in view of the large number of requests received from applicants for extending the date of submitting the admission forms due to non-declaration of qualifying examination result, the varsity has extended the last date for the submission of online application forms for admission to various Postgraduate / Undergraduate / B.Tech. / Lateral Entry to B.Tech. / Diploma Engineering / Lateral Entry to Diploma Engineering and other Diploma Programmes has been extended up to July 31, 2021.



For online submission of forms, candidates are required to visit the admission portal: http://admissions.bgsbu.ac.in available at University website: www.bgsbu.ac.in.