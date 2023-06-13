BGSBU, half a dozen villages to finally get a motorable road

Official sources said that work of earth cutting on this prestigious project was started in 2015 and it continued for almost one and half years but then the work got suspended and later it came to fore that the administrative approval of this project has not been accorded by Jammu and Kashmir Government.

“Due to want of administrative approval, the work got stalled in 2017-18 at a time when condition of road was worst and it was full of potholes,” said official sources.

Sarpanch Dhanore, Aftab Majeed said that there was a lacuna on the part of Public Works Department (PWD) due to which administrative approval was awaited and work on this project was stalled for years.

He said that the condition of this road was very much dilapidated since last four to five years and big potholes were the cause of accidents and hundreds of minor accidents especially involving two wheelers have taken place on this road.

“For over one dozen times, we held protest demonstration for this road demanding completion of the project and also had to face police action a couple of times,” said Abhi Sharma, a local resident. However now with administrative approval of this project being accorded two months ago, the work on this project has resumed and is presently going on at full pace and is in its last stage.