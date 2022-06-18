BGSBU Nursing College organises Autistic Pride Day

Rajouri, June 18: BGSB University's College Of Nursing, Jammu organised Autistic Pride Day in collaboration with Direct Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Students of third and fourth year of BSc Nursing of BGSBU Nursing College Jammu participated and performed a skit.
The aim of skit was to raise awareness amongst those who are not on the autistic spectrum disorder but they see autistic people requiring treatment as unique individuals.
During skit students explained about behavioral issues and free treatment of autism given by government.
In his message, Prof Akbar Masood Vice Chancellor BGSBU conveyed that the significance of Autistic Pride Day is to help parents and society understand the hidden talents and strengths of those with autism.
The day is observed to shift the attitude from societies negative views towards acceptance. Parents see their child going through all the discrimination of society and the resulting trauma they experience.
The event was supervised by Dr Titi Xavier Associate Dean, Nursing Colleges and coordinated by Dr Pushpendra Kumar, Principal, College of Nursing Jammu.
Others present during the event were Priti , Child Psychologist , Dr. Urvashi , Physiotherapist, Ruksana, Program Coordinator and faculty members Swati Jamwal Khushbu Nisar and Farhat Riyaz.