BGSBU organises awareness programme on intellectual property

Srinagar: Start-Up & Innovation Cell, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri conducted an “Intellectual Property Rights awareness” programme under the aegis of Kalam program for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness Campaign (KAPILA) as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.
The event had been supported by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT) and Indian Patent Office (IPO) under the banner of National IP Awareness Mission (NIPAM). Nitish Agrawal, Examiner of Patents & Design, Indian Patent Office (IPO) was the speaker of the event.
The programme was conducted in a blended mode where the speaker and the participants from various other colleges and Universities connected online. However, there was an offline gathering for the in-house students and faculty in the University Smart classroom.
Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice-Chancellor, BGSB University in his message conveyed that there is a dire need to sensitize students and faculty in Higher Education with regard to Patents, Copyrights and Trademarks.
He praised the efforts of MIC, AICTE and DPIIT for conducting Intellectual Property Rights Awareness programs under the flagship of KAPILA. Prof. Akbar mentioned that
With phenomenal growth of the Indian Economy it is vital that IPRs generated in India are legally protected. Prof. Akbar said that.