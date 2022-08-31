BGSBU organises awareness programme on intellectual property

The event had been supported by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT) and Indian Patent Office (IPO) under the banner of National IP Awareness Mission (NIPAM). Nitish Agrawal, Examiner of Patents & Design, Indian Patent Office (IPO) was the speaker of the event.

The programme was conducted in a blended mode where the speaker and the participants from various other colleges and Universities connected online. However, there was an offline gathering for the in-house students and faculty in the University Smart classroom.