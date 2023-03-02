BGSBU organises road show on India’s G20 Presidency

Rajouri: As a part of various events being organised by Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) related to India’s G20 presidency, the environment sciences in centre for biodiversity studies organised a road show today.

The roadshow was organized under the outreach programme of UGC, ‘ University Connect’ to create awareness among the students regarding India’s G20 Presidency, reads an official handout of the university.

Vice Chancellor of BGSB University, Professor Akbar Masood while interacting with students on the occasion said, “India’s G20 presidency is a momentous occasion in our history and the occasion gives us an opportunity to place priorities and narratives on the global agenda.”