BGSBU organises road show on India’s G20 Presidency

Rajouri: As a part of various events being organised by Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) related to India’s G20 presidency, the environment sciences in centre for biodiversity studies organised a road show today.
The roadshow was organized under the outreach programme of UGC, ‘ University Connect’ to create awareness among the students regarding India’s G20 Presidency, reads an official handout of the university.
Vice Chancellor of BGSB University, Professor Akbar Masood while interacting with students on the occasion said, “India’s G20 presidency is a momentous occasion in our history and the occasion gives us an opportunity to place priorities and narratives on the global agenda.”
Professor Masood further emphasised that during the G20 Presidency of India, “our students will also be ambassadors of our country in showcasing to the visiting G20 members the rapid and inclusive development that India is going through.”
Dr A. A. Shah, Dean School of Biosciences and Biotechnology stated that through the UGC-University Connect programme, students will be engaged in order to create awareness for the G20 summit, its presidency, and how India can emerge as a role model for the globe.