BGSBU organises workshop on environmental conservation

Rajouri, Mar 28: The Centre for Hospitality and Tourism along with Environmental Sciences, and Centre for Biodiversity Studies in BGSB University organised a workshop on “Environmental Conservation through Community Participation” in collaboration with National Public Higher Secondary School, Rajouri.
Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Akbar Masood congratulated these departments for taking the lead in organising such activities involving communities to raise awareness about the significant environmental issues.
Prof. Akbar mentioned that the involvement of indigenous people and local communities is crucial for guaranteeing the effectiveness and success of environmental conservation strategies and also said that there are numerous examples across the globe where local communities are playing a pivotal role in environmental protection.
Dr. Danish Iqbal Raina, Deputy Director, Centre for Hospitality and Tourism, presented the opening remarks and deliberated upon India’s G20 Presidency as it seeks to play an important role by finding pragmatic global solutions for the well-being of all which true spirit of ‘one earth, one family, one future’.
Dr. Raina further stressed that community participation can play an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international issues related to the environment.
Dr. Shreekar Pant, Coordinator Centre for Biodiversity Studies delivered a keynote address on Nature-based solutions for a better tomorrow.
Dr. Pant described the significance of biodiversity in sustaining our planet and for joint action on adaptation, building resilience, and reducing risks and vulnerability to the impact of climate change.