BGSBU Rajouri postpones Jan 12 PhD entrance test

Srinagar Jan 9: Administration at the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri on Sunday postponed by three days the Ph D Entrance Test scheduled on January 12 Wednesday in view of the prevailing inclement weather.
"In view of the inclement weather conditions and the repeated requests of the candidates from the valley, the Ph.D. Entrance Test which was scheduled to be held on January 12, 2022 has been postponed and will now be held on January 15, 2022 at the same time and venue as notified earlier, " a varsity spokesman said.
He said the Admit Card generared for the earlier Entrance Test which was scheduled for January 12, 2022 will remain valid for the new date of the Entrance Test scheduled for January 15, 2022.
Further, the total time allotted to complete the MCQ based test will be 70 minutes instead of one hour as notified earlier, added the spokesman.