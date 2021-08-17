BGSBU Rajouri to hold Entrance Test on August 21

A varsity spokesman quoted Vice Chancellor, Prof Akbar Masood saying that to facilitate the applicants in Kashmir valley, the university has established an examination centre at University of Kashmir, Srinagar besides the main campus at Rajouri.

Also, a provision has been made that in case a candidate wishes to appear in a specific centre other than what has been notified, the applicant has to inform the concerned HoD before August 18, 2021 regarding the same, the spokesman said.

The Vice Chancellor informed that free transport facility shall be provided to the candidates appearing in the test centre set up at BGSBU campus Rajouri from U Morh, opposite Peer Panjal hotel to University campus. Prof Akbar further informed that to bring more transparency , the university has decided to return question booklets to the candidates and the key of each of the courses will be uploaded on the university website.

Further, the applicants may file objection, if any, on the veracity of the uploaded key along with valid documentary evidence to support the contention on the email ID of the concerned subject HoD positively by August 23,2021 by 3:00pm, he said.

The Vice Chancellor said that necessary instructions have been issued to ensure that all mandatory COVID-19 related guidelines in vogue particularly wearing of the face masks by all concerned are followed during the conduct of the Entrance Test.