BGSBU teacher bags INSA's Young Scientist Award

As per a varsity spokesman, Dr Asgher belongs to a far-flung area of district Rajouri and comes from a modest background. He has been awarded for his outstanding work on the role of heavy metals and signaling molecules in plant physiology using cultivated and medicinal species, the spokesman said.

His research on ethylene optimization using sulphur supplementation for augmenting photosynthesis and growth under cadmium stress in particular can be used for developing heavy metal tolerant crop plants, the spokesman said.

Dr Asgher will receive a citation, medal along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh by the Academy.

Vice Chancellor BGSBU, Prof Akbar Masood has congratulated Dr Asghar for the prestigious award. The VC in a statement said that the varsity takes pride in the award. Prof Masood expressed delight that Dr Asghar has made a mark in plant physiology and has brought pride to BGSBU.

His work will bring international recognition to BBSBU, the VC said adding the exemplary success of Dr Asghar will motivate many budding scientists.

Prof Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs and Dr Susheel Verma, Head and Associate Dean, School of Biosciences and Biotechnology also congratulated Dr Asgher for his brilliant achievement.

Pertinently, the INSA has been annually presenting the Young Scientist Award since 1974 to distinguished young scientists for notable research contributions in science and technology.

The INSA Young Scientists Award is considered to be the highest recognition of promise, creativity and excellence in a young scientist.