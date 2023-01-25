BGSBU teachers continue protest on 9th day over delay in promotion, other issues

Despite heavy rains, the protesting teachers and non-teaching members assembled outside the VC Office and sought immediate redressal of their main demand seeking removal of the In-Charge Dean Academics, Prof Iqbal Pervez, who is holding the administrative position despite being aged above 70 years.

Even though the University administration issued a memo to all Faculty Members on Tuesday that their CAS promotions will be “expedited”, the memo signed by Registrar skipped mention of a key demand of removal of Dr Iqbal Pervez who is continuing to hold the position of Dean Academics with full salary despite being aged 70 years and four months as on date.