BGSBU teachers continue protest on 9th day over delay in promotion, other issues

Srinagar, Jan 25: The peaceful protest by faculty members at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri, entered its ninth straight day, even as the University administration omitted a mention of a key demand raised by the protesters in its fresh document addressed to the faculty members.
Despite heavy rains, the protesting teachers and non-teaching members assembled outside the VC Office and sought immediate redressal of their main demand seeking removal of the In-Charge Dean Academics, Prof Iqbal Pervez, who is holding the administrative position despite being aged above 70 years.
Even though the University administration issued a memo to all Faculty Members on Tuesday that their CAS promotions will be “expedited”, the memo signed by Registrar skipped mention of a key demand of removal of Dr Iqbal Pervez who is continuing to hold the position of Dean Academics with full salary despite being aged 70 years and four months as on date.
“This is a blatant violation of the UGC regulations. Even UGC Chairman has to demit office after turning 65 years,” said the protesting teachers who started their daily peaceful evening protest on January 17.
“We are law-abiding citizens. We are raising our genuine demands in a democratic manner. We will not budge an inch from the demand,” the protesters said.
The faculty and non-teaching staff are without salaries for the last two months for which the University has assured that the salary release file has been sent to the CPAO.
“Our main demand is the removal of Dean Academics,” said the protesters, who have threatened to intensify their protest and meet the Chancellor Manoj Sinha to press for their demand.
“The University administration is encouraging promotion and recruitment stagnation to safeguard certain vested interests aged above 70 years. Otherwise we can have many associate professors and professors who can hold administrative positions in a legal manner,” said a protesting teacher.
Already, the University insiders have urged the investigating agencies to conduct a probe into the Rs 1.12 crore TQUIP-III project, alleging large scale financial irregularities in it.
Besides, the issue of putting a formerly-suspended associate professor on administrative positions has also been criticized by the faculty members who are contemplating to meet the Chancellor to raise this issue.
The protesters said there will be a break of one day (on January 26, 2023) in their protests outside the VC Office in view of the Republic Day celebrations.
When contacted, BGSBU VC Akbar Masood on Sunday told Greater Kashmir that the CAS promotions and salary were being expedited.
He, however, said he was finding it difficult to get people to work in the University on administrative positions. “Nobody is willing to work in this University,” he said.
However, the teachers are demanding an end to recruitment and promotion stagnation to “end the culture of employing retired officials in violation of rules.”