BGSBU to resume offline classes for vaccinated terminal semester students from Oct 25

The decision comes after the J&K government allowed higher educational institutions in the union territory to resume physical class work subject to vaccination of staff and students.

A BGSBU spokesperson said in a statement that a meeting was convened in the University on Thursday to discuss the modalities regarding commencement of offline classes.

“After due deliberations, it was decided that offline classes for terminal semester/ final year for all Academic programmes will commence from October 25,” reads notice issued by the varsity administration.



"However, as per the guidelines of J&K government, only vaccinated students will be permitted to join the campus subject to production of vaccination certificate and Covid negative RTPCR based report of the preceding one week of arrival in the campus,” the notice reads.



It further states that the hostel facilities will also be available from 23 October, but only for vaccinated students.

All the COVID protocols and SoPs as per the UGC guidelines as well as those by the government issued from time to time will be strictly followed by the university, the notice reads.



As per the communique, the University is "contemplating to resume offline classes for all other semesters tentatively from November 8". “The same will be notified separately. This will also be applicable for Nursing College, Jammu and Kishtwar as wel".