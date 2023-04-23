Bhata Dhurian attack: Traffic on NHW restored after three days

Poonch, Apr 23: The vehicular movement on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway between Bhata Dhurian and Jarran Wali Gali in Poonch district has been restored on Sunday morning after remaining closed for three days.

KNO reported that traffic on highway was closed on Thursday late afternoon after militants attacked an army vehicle near Tota Gali in which five army personnel lost their lives while one is injured.