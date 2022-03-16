Bihar resident found hanging from tree in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri March 16: The body of a man hailing from Bihar was found hanging from a tree in Siot village of J&K's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.
The deceased has been identified as Shubh Lal son of Kapil Dev Sahn, a resident of Hardiyan in Bihar, who was living on rent near civil hospital in Siot village.
Police said that he was found hanging from a tree in the area in the morning hours after which a police team visited the spot on being informed about it and took the body into possession.
The post mortem examination was conducted in civil hospital while further investigation into the matter has been set into motion, an official said.