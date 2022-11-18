Bihar resident ‘murdered’ in Nowshera town

Rajouri, Nov 18: A sensational case of murder of a man from Bihar has come to fore in Nowshera town of Rajouri district in which accused used a hammer to attack the victim on his head and face.
The police have started an investigation into the matter. Victim has been identified as Vishal Kumar son of Balistar Mahatoo resident of Siwan Bihar. He was presently living with his parents and other family members in Ward 2 of Nowshera town and members of his family work as laborers in the area.
Police said that on Friday morning some locals noticed a body lying in a drain in Ward 2 after which they informed police and a team of police from Nowshera police station reached at the spot.
“Site formalities were completed and the body was removed from the spot and taken to Sub District Hospital Nowshera where a board of doctors conducted a post mortem examination,” police said.
It added that a hammer was also recovered from near the site of the incident which had blood stains leading to suspicion that this was the weapon of offense.
“It is a case of gruesome murder as the accused used hard material, probably this hammer, to attack at victim’s face and head, who suffered grievous injuries and died,” police officials said.
They added that a team for investigation of the case has been framed and the probe is going on while some suspects have also been detained.
Victim’s father told the media persons that his son left the house at around 7:30 PM on Thursday and informed family members that he will return in an hour.