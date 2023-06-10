BJP not ready for J&K elections : Omar Abdullah

Rajouri, June 10: Former chief minister and National Conference vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are not being held since BJP is not ready for it.
“If BJP was ready elections would have already taken place here,” Omar said while talking to media. He further added that Election Commission of India had stated that they will decide about holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir after a situation report is submitted by Ministry of Home Affairs. " It seem that election commission had not taken that report from Home Ministry," NC leader said.
The former chief minister also referred to the statement of Chief Election Commissioner in which the latter had stated that there is a vaccum in Jammu and Kashmir. " If there is a vaccum then why there are no attempts to fill this vacuum," Omar asked.
NC leader was in Rajouri to offer condolences to the family of NC’s Nowshera block president Satpal Kumar on his demise. He added that decision on any kind of electoral alliance will only be taken after discussion with entire party cadre at election time. He said, " Presently there are no signs of any election announcement and thus this aspect has no relevance."