BJP not ready for J&K elections : Omar Abdullah

“If BJP was ready elections would have already taken place here,” Omar said while talking to media. He further added that Election Commission of India had stated that they will decide about holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir after a situation report is submitted by Ministry of Home Affairs. " It seem that election commission had not taken that report from Home Ministry," NC leader said.

The former chief minister also referred to the statement of Chief Election Commissioner in which the latter had stated that there is a vaccum in Jammu and Kashmir. " If there is a vaccum then why there are no attempts to fill this vacuum," Omar asked.