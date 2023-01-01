BJP Rajouri unit pays tributes to PM’s mother

Rajouri, Jan 1: Rajouri district unit of BJP has paid rich floral tributes to mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who passed away a few days back.
A condolence meet was organised in BJP party office Rajouri which was led by BJP district president Dinesh Sharma in presence of other senior party leaders, a press note said.
A two minute silence was observed during this meeting after which floral tributes were paid to mother of Prime Minister .
Party leaders present on this occasion included Atam Parkash Gupta, Kapil Saryal, Subash Sharma, Koshal Gupta, Yogesh Sharma, Shamshad Begum, Rakesh Raina, Shazia Tabassum, Samreen Khan, Neelam Raina and other party leaders.