BJYM alleges mismanagement in Government Medical College Rajouri

He said that after this incident of attack on nursing staffers, the officials engaged under nursing cadre in the hospital held a protest demonstration through a peaceful dharna inside the campus that lasted for four hours . Noone from the hospital administration bothered to pacify the protesters after which these protesting officials held a protest at main gate.

" Surprisingly, the management of Government Medical College is now mulling action against the staffers and explanation notice has been served to twenty nursing cadre officials which is nothing less than high-handedness on the part of hospital administration,” said BJYM District President Harish Bharti.

He added that not even a single arrest has been made in the case so far and the miscreants from outside who openly attacked some nursing cadre employees are roaming openly and law enforcement agencies as well as hospital administration and Jammu and Kashmir Government is acting as mute spectator even after such a big incident of hooliganism.

"We have a clear demand that law should take its own course and that the functioning of Government Medical College and Associated Hospital should be improved and rectified in all possible manner and favouritism for some selected candidates should be brought to an end," said BJYM District President.

They also called for immediate intervention of the Jammu and Kashmir Government in the functioning of Government Medical College Rajouri.

Meanwhile the management of Government Medical College Rajouri has served show cause and explanation notice to twenty personnel of nursing cadre for holding protest two days ago.