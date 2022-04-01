Blacktopping of road to Mangal Devi fort demanded

Rajouri, Apr 1: Tourists and villagers from different areas of Nowshera sub division have appealed to the government to black top the road to the Mangal Devi fort to end hardships faced by the people.
Villagers said that Mangal Devi fort and temple were built hundreds of years ago and are of immense religious significance. The site is on a tourist map with hundreds of people visiting it on a daily basis.
People pay obeisance at the temple located in the fort which depicts the construction style followed during Dogra rule, said villagers.
Local residents added that the main road connecting the fort with Nowshera Seri road has not been completed for over a year.
“From last more than a year work on the PMGSY road is going on but it is yet to get completed," said a local resident Romesh Kumar.
Local residents said that earlier the road was developed by the Public Works Department and was handed over to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna around two years ago. They asked the concerned department to complete the road at the earliest.
Executive Engineer PMGSY Rajouri, Er. Subash Chander said that up gradation of this road to Mangal Devi stands approved under PMGSY-II for a length of five kilometers.
He added that further work is in progress adding that blacktopping on the road will be completed by May 31.