Blacktopping work on BGBSU Road commences

Rajouri, Apr 25: The much-awaited blacktopping work on Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGBSU) Road has finally commenced today, under the close scrutiny of district Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal.
After conducting an on-site review the other day, the DDC Rajouri discovered that the contractor was delaying the black topping process, which prompted strict directives to ensure timely completion.
With prior permission and in the presence of PWD authorities, the contractor has now started the black topping work on the road, following DDC Rajouri's strict directions. The public of the area has expressed their appreciation for the efforts of DDC Rajouri in ensuring the timely completion of this Rs 26 crore project.