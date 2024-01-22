Blacktopping work to start on Rajouri highway stretch

Rajouri, Jan 22: Blacktopping (BT) work on National Highway stretch between Muradpur Chowk and Rajouri town is set to start . The concerned executive agency has deployed it’s machinery in the stretch for the work.

National Highway 144A between Jammu and Rajouri and Poonch is under up-gradation as a highway with paved shoulders. Most portion of this highway stretch from Sunderbani and Kallar has been blacktopped.

People were demanding blacktopping on highway between Muradpur and Rajouri town over busy traffic in this portion. The concerned executive agency has now taken up the work for blacktopping on this stretch.

The representatives informed that the stretch from Muradpur Chowk to Rajouri town will be blacktopped in first phase.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is supervising the work on this highway.