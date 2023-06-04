Blood donation camp held in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 4 : At least sixty six volunteers of Sant Nirankari Mission on Sunday lined up for a blood donation camp organised by Sant Nirankari Mission Rajouri.
This blood donation camp was organised at Sant Nirankari Mission Ashram in Rajouri and was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal in the presence of Zonal Incharge of mission, BP Singh and other representatives of mission, civil society members and political leaders including President Municipal Council Rajouri Mohammad Arif.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal while hailing the services of Sant Nirankari Mission in social sphere said that blood donation is one of the most noble causes of humanity as a person can save life of another person.
He said that Sant Nirankari Mission has always been at front in organising such events for social services and their efforts in social causes ranging from plantation to cleanliness drives and such blood donation camps is appreciable.