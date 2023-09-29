Blood donation camp held in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sep 29: To celebrate the religious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the Muslim Hands organised a blood donation camp at Mandi Chowk in Rajouri town on Friday.
Muslim Hands is an organisation framed by the youth of Rajouri town that works for social upliftment and support for poor families, especially in healthcare aspects. The blood donation camp was held by the organisation with the support of the management of the Government Medical College and Associated Hospital (GMC&AH), Rajouri.
A large number of volunteers of Muslim Hands as well as people who were attending the procession of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) donated their blood at the camp, which would be used in the blood bank of GMC&AH Rajouri in the days to come.
Representatives of Muslim Hands said that blood donation was the most noble cause as it was the only donation by which the life of a human being could be saved.
They said that Muslim Hands was working on different aspects of social upliftment, especially in the healthcare sector with several initiatives being taken by the organisation in the recent past to help needy families.
The representative of the Muslim Hands said that the blood donation camp on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was organised for the first time last year and it evoked a healthy response after which it was decided that this camp would be made a regular feature.
They said that a large number of blood donors volunteered in Friday's camp and all the organisations dealing with social as well as religious aspects should focus on holding blood donation camps to meet the demand for blood in the blood banks and hospitals.