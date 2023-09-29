Blood donation camp held in Rajouri

Muslim Hands is an organisation framed by the youth of Rajouri town that works for social upliftment and support for poor families, especially in healthcare aspects. The blood donation camp was held by the organisation with the support of the management of the Government Medical College and Associated Hospital (GMC&AH), Rajouri.

A large number of volunteers of Muslim Hands as well as people who were attending the procession of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) donated their blood at the camp, which would be used in the blood bank of GMC&AH Rajouri in the days to come.