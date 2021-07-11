Body of elderly man buried under fallen boundary wall of GMC Rajouri retrieved
Srinagar, July 11: Body of an elderly person was found from debris of a massive under-construction boundary wall of Government Medical College Rajouri which collapsed in Rajouri on Sunday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that Karam Chand, 75, son of Ghurmukh Singh of Mera, Rajouri was buried in the wall collapse after which a rescue operation was launched.
The elderly's body was retrieved this afternoon after hours of hectic efforts, officials said.
As senior police officer confirmed that the body of the elderly man has been retrieved and would be handed over to legal heirs after completion of legal and medical formalities.
Pertinently, soon after the wall collapse, the Indian Army's Ace of Spades Division also joined the local authorities in clearing debris to retrieve the elderly's body, PRO Defence Jammu said on its Twitter handle.