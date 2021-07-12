Body of militant killed in Sunderbani encounter fished out from river; overall toll five

Rajouri July 12: Security forces on Monday recovered the body of a militant from Daddal river in Sundarbani area of J&K's Rajouri district believed to have been killed in an encounter with the army four days ago in nearby forest area in which two militants and as many army personnel were killed.
Following the incident, security forces launched a fresh search operation in the area to ensure that no other injured militant is present in the area.
The body of the militant was seen floating in the river by the locals on Monday afternoon after which they raised an alarm.
Soon, police and army rushed to the spot and fished out the body.
"The man was wearing combat dress and shoes exactly as that of the two other militants killed in the encounter four days ago, " an official told told Greater Kashmir.
During further search of his combat dress, around ten bullets of AK rifle were also recovered, the official added.
He further said the militant's body was taken into possession by police and necessary medico-legal formalities were conducted.
The pouch and weapon of the militant have not been recovered yet and it is being suspected that the same might have been washed away in strong water currents, he added.
"We have launched fresh searches in the area to ensure that no other militant is present there while we are also trying to search the weapon or other material of the militant in the river".
Army's Jammu based PRO, Lt Col Devinder Anand also sakd that they have recovered the body of a 3rd militant killed in the operation.
Pertinent to mention here that a Cordon and Search Operation was launched in Daddal village area of Rajouri's Sunderbani on 29th of June and on the intervening night of 29 and 30 June, exchange of fire took place in which an army trooper was injured.
The searches continued in the area and after a lull of nine days, an encounter broke out in the area on July 8 in which two militants and two army soldiers including a JCO were killed.
With the recovery of the body of the 3rd militant today, the toll in the encounter has risen to five.