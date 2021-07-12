Body of militant killed in Sunderbani encounter fished out from river; overall toll five

Rajouri July 12: Security forces on Monday recovered the body of a militant from Daddal river in Sundarbani area of J&K's Rajouri district believed to have been killed in an encounter with the army four days ago in nearby forest area in which two militants and as many army personnel were killed.

Following the incident, security forces launched a fresh search operation in the area to ensure that no other injured militant is present in the area.

The body of the militant was seen floating in the river by the locals on Monday afternoon after which they raised an alarm.