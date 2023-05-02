Body of missing man recovered from river in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 2: The body of a twenty-three years old man who was missing for the last four days has been recovered from the river area in Kotli village of Manjakote in Rajouri.
The police have started an investigation into the matter. Deceased has been identified as Maznoor Ahmed (23) resident of Kotli Kalaban village falling under Manjakote police station in Rajouri district.
Officials of police said that man was missing for the last four days and a missing report was lodged at Manjakote police station but his body was found lying in the river in the village after which a team of police from Manjakote police station rushed to the spot and took the body into its possession. Officials further said that an investigation into the matter has been set into motion.