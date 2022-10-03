Pir Panjal

Body of newborn baby found in Rajouri

Rajouri: The body of a newborn female was on Monday evening found lying in bushes in Baryoon village of Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

Officials said that the body of the child was found in the bushes of the village and was seen by some locals who informed the police. A  team rushed to the spot and took the body into possession.

"Medico-legal formalities have been conducted," the officials said.

They further said that a case in FIR 141/2022 U/S 318 IPC has been registered at police station Thanamandi.

