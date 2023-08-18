Pir Panjal
Body recovered from Rajouri river
Rajouri, Aug 18: The search teams of government with the assistance of locals recovered the body of a missing man from Rajouri river.
Forty years old Chander Parkash son of Tirth Ram resident of Androlla village of Rajouri was present near the river bank on Wednesday evening when he got swept away in strong water currents.
A rescue and search operation was launched on Wednesday evening by police, army, CRPF, SDRF and locals in presence of civil administration officers and this operation entered third day on Friday.