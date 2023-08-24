Body recovered in Manjakote village
Rajouri: An unidentified male body was on Thursday found in Niali village of Manjakote in Rajouri after which police have started investigation into the matter.
Deceased is yet to be identified and is reportedly a young man in his mid 30s.
Officials said that on Thursday, some locals saw a body lying in Niali village after which police was informed and a team headed by SDPO Manjakote Zaffar Rather alongwith SHO Manjakote Abrar Khan reached at the spot.
The body of deceased, officials said, was taken into possession by police and taken to civil hospital where medico-legal formalities have been conducted while body has been kept in mortuary for further legal proceedings.
Officials of police informed that the deceased is yet to be identified while the body was in semi-decomposed state and is suspected to be two to three days old.