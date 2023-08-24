Body recovered in Manjakote village

Rajouri: An unidentified male body was on Thursday found in Niali village of Manjakote in Rajouri after which police have started investigation into the matter.

Deceased is yet to be identified and is reportedly a young man in his mid 30s.

Officials said that on Thursday, some locals saw a body lying in Niali village after which police was informed and a team headed by SDPO Manjakote Zaffar Rather alongwith SHO Manjakote Abrar Khan reached at the spot.