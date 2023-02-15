Bootlegger arrested, smuggled liquor seized in Mendhar

Poonch, Feb 15: Foiling a bid of illicit liquor smuggling, police in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district arrested one bootlegger recovering 52 bottles of liquor from his possession.
Accused has been identified as Mohinder Singh son of Gyaan Singh residence of Mira Sahib, at present Mendhar.
Police said that a team headed by ASI Noheel laid a naka and intercepted a person from whom illicit liquor has been recovered.
Police said that a case under section 48A Excise Act has been registered in Mendhar police station and further investigation is going on.