Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in Rajouri

Taking note of his repeated involvement in unlawful activities, the said man has been booked, detained under PSA after an order was issued by DM Rajouri on the basis of a report submitted by District Police Office Rajouri.

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh (IPS) said that action against notorious criminals is a main priority of police in the district with many criminals have been booked, detained under law of land while some preventive detentions have also been made.

He informed that no one would be allowed to pose a threat to order in society and this action shall remain continue in the district in days to come.