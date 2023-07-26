Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 26: A bovine smuggler has been booked and detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) for his repeated involvement in crime for last several years.
Accused was identified as Mohammad Shakeel son of Abdul Ghani resident of Muradpur Rajouri.
Order for his detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) has been issued by District Magistrate Rajouri and it was executed by a team of police station Rajouri headed by SI Abdul Qayoom under the supervision of Deputy SP Headquarter Mudassir Hussain.
Rajouri Police in its official statement informed that the accused Mohammad Shakeel was found involved in multiple cases of bovine smuggling and was a notorious bovine smuggler of the area.
Taking note of his repeated involvement in unlawful activities, the said man has been booked, detained under PSA after an order was issued by DM Rajouri on the basis of a report submitted by District Police Office Rajouri.
SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh (IPS) said that action against notorious criminals is a main priority of police in the district with many criminals have been booked, detained under law of land while some preventive detentions have also been made.
He informed that no one would be allowed to pose a threat to order in society and this action shall remain continue in the district in days to come.