BOVINE SMUGGLING | 65 people booked in 51 FIRs, 268 animals rescued in 1-week in Rajouri

Rajouri: In order to tighten the noose against the unlawful practice of bovine smuggling, Rajouri police have registered fifty-one FIRs, booked sixty-five smugglers, and rescued two hundred and sixty-eight bovine animals from their clutches in the last one week.

Twenty seven vehicles have also been seized in the action for being used in smuggling. Rajouri Police in its official statement mentioned about the drive against bovine smuggling which aims to keep a check on this unlawful practice.

In its action, Rajouri police said, fifty one bovine smuggling bids have been foiled across the district in last one week with seventeen bids having been foiled in Rajouri police station alone.

Two hundred and sixty-eight bovine animals being smuggled have been rescued during last one week with one hundred and four animals have been rescued from the clutches of smugglers in the jurisdiction of Rajouri police station, forty-eight in Thanamandi, three in Darhal, twenty in Nowshera, eighteen in Kalakote, forty in Dharamsal, nine in Kandi, fifteen in Budhal, seven in Manjakote and four in Sunderbani.