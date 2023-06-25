BOVINE SMUGGLING | 65 people booked in 51 FIRs, 268 animals rescued in 1-week in Rajouri

Rajouri: In order to tighten the noose against the unlawful practice of bovine smuggling, Rajouri police have registered fifty-one FIRs, booked sixty-five smugglers, and rescued two hundred and sixty-eight bovine animals from their clutches in the last one week.
Twenty seven vehicles have also been seized in the action for being used in smuggling. Rajouri Police in its official statement mentioned about the drive against bovine smuggling which aims to keep a check on this unlawful practice.
In its action, Rajouri police said, fifty one bovine smuggling bids have been foiled across the district in last one week with seventeen bids having been foiled in Rajouri police station alone.
Two hundred and sixty-eight bovine animals being smuggled have been rescued during last one week with one hundred and four animals have been rescued from the clutches of smugglers in the jurisdiction of Rajouri police station, forty-eight in Thanamandi, three in Darhal, twenty in Nowshera, eighteen in Kalakote, forty in Dharamsal, nine in Kandi, fifteen in Budhal, seven in Manjakote and four in Sunderbani.
Most of the bids have been foiled by police during surprise nakas laid at link roads in remote pockets while around one dozen bids have been foiled in dense forests where smugglers indulged in bovine smuggling by foot without use of any vehicle.
Police further said that sixty-five people have been arrested in the action since last Sunday and action as per law of land has been taken against the accused while twenty-seven vehicles have been seized.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district have a zero-tolerance policy towards bovine smuggling as it is not only an unlawful act but is also inhumane as bovine animals are smuggled with cruelty.
He said that in all the police stations and police posts in the district, a special drive against bovine smuggling is going on with an aim to curb this crime.
He further stated that besides keeping a check on smuggling of bovines through small link roads in remote pockets, police have also busted modus operandi of smugglers to smuggle bovines from remote forest areas and many bids in dense forests have been foiled in recent days.
SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh further stated that some notorious bovine smugglers in the district have also been detained under preventive sections of law and the action will continue.