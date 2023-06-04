Boy injured in accidental fire from VDC weapon

Rajouri, June 4: A 21 year old boy hailing from Lower Dhangri village of Rajouri sustained injury in an ‘accidental fire’ from Village Defence Committee (VDC) rifle.
The incident happened on Sunday evening in Lower Dhangri village of Rajouri police station jurisdiction. Police officials said that on Sunday evening, incident of accidental gunfire from VDC weapon happened in Lower Dhangri village of Rajouri in which 21 years old Sunil Kumar son of Kala Ram resident of Dhangri got injured as he received bullet injury in his shoulder.