Boy injured in road mishap succumbs

Poonch , Mar 26: A young man hailing from Seri village of Mandi tehsil of Poonch district has succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased has been identified as Imran Ahmed son of Mohammad Riyaz resident of Seri.
Police said that an accident took place ten days ago when a motorcycle skidded on the road at Khanetar in which the young man got injured and was hospitalized at Poonch district hospital.
For the last nine days, police said, the boy was under treatment in a private hospital in Punjab where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said that legal proceedings are already going on after the registration of a case at police station Mandi.