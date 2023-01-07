BSE, Rajouri Admin hold training programme in stocks for youngsters

Rajouri, Jan 7: The Bombay Stock Exchange and the District Administration Rajouri have undertaken an innovative collaboration to impart skill training to the youth in the region. The programme, the first of its kind in the district, would enable the unemployed youth to explore different disciplines of trade and gain skills in their chosen field.
As many as 40 young entrepreneurs attended the first day of the training which was imparted to them by Irfan Khanji, State head BSE, Mumbai.
The training was organised under the overall supervision and guidance of Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal.
The programme is aimed to equip budding entrepreneurs with the valuable knowledge to make the most of their current and future endeavours, and will include interactive activities and role play, where participants can explore real life scenarios while building on their entrepreneurial, financial and business skills.
The training will be provided in the non conventional economic sectors like banking and financial sectors having high employability potential.
Thrust areas of the training are to make the youth acquainted with Mutual funds, Banking correspondents and Insurance sector.
The BSE will also help in providing all assistance in the placement of the trained youths.
The programme is expected to benefit a number of young people, many of whom have limited access to educational opportunities, and will play a critical role in helping them gain the self-belief and confidence they need to pursue their professional goals, besides getting the placements.