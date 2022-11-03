BSF organises musical events in Rajouri

Rajouri: Brass Band and Jazz Band team of Jammu Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) organised a programme at Chingus Mughal Fort and Sarai in Rajouri.
The event was organised for the civil population with school students and people from the villages of Chingus participating in the event.
During this programme, “many popular and patriotic tunes were played by the BSF Band team and Jazz team also gave an impressive performance and enthralled the audience. “
This programme is an event in the series of programmes in which the BSF Jammu band team is rendering the performance at prominent places of Jammu province.
The students who witnessed the event include students from KV School Rajouri, Girls Middle School Chingus and Government Higher Senior Secondary School Chingus.
BSF has always been in forefront to organize such events to nourish the BSF and civil populace relations and to create a sense of patriotism among the civil population, BSF said in an official press statement.