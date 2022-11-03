BSF organises musical events in Rajouri

Rajouri: Brass Band and Jazz Band team of Jammu Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) organised a programme at Chingus Mughal Fort and Sarai in Rajouri.

The event was organised for the civil population with school students and people from the villages of Chingus participating in the event.

During this programme, “many popular and patriotic tunes were played by the BSF Band team and Jazz team also gave an impressive performance and enthralled the audience. “