Poonch: A Sub Inspector of Border Security Force died of cardiac arrest in Mandi area of Poonch district.

The official was deployed at Chamber Post of Mandi Tehsil of Poonch District where he died due to cardiac arrest.

He has been identified as SI GDS S Nath while the police team along with the BSF, brought the body of the deceased to Sub district Hospital Mandi, where the legal formalities were conducted.