BSF soldier goes missing in Mendhar

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC). [Representational Image] File Photo [Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir]

Poonch: A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier, posted at a security establishment in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district went missing on Saturday.

Officials said that the police registered a missing report in this connection.

The missing BSF soldier identified as Constable (GD) Amit Paswan is a resident of Bihar. He was presently posted at a location near Line of Control in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district. The soldier, officials said, went missing under mysterious conditions from his place of posting after which a missing report was filed in the local police station. “The police as well as BSF were jointly carrying out a search for the missing soldier,” they said.

“The security forces have strong suspicion that he would have gone to his native area,” the officials mentioned.

